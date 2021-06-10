ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Shares of ESE opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

