ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 49,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $90.85 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

