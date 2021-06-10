Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Equus Total Return stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. Equus Total Return has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at $74,475.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,068 shares of company stock valued at $37,942. 30.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQS. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Equus Total Return in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equus Total Return during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equus Total Return by 354.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

