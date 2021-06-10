Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Linda Bynoe Sells 6,665 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.52. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.