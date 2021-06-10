Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.77

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.73, with a volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

