Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

