Equal Price Reaches $0.0024 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Equal has a market cap of $971,989.44 and approximately $60,469.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

