Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $4,031,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NJAN opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53.

