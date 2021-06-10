Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.