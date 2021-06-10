Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

