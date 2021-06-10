Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,099 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.