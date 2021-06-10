Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:EVC opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $407.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

