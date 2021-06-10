Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

