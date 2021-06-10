Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Discovery accounts for 1.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

