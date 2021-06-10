Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 90,242 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 157,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,577,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02. SOS Limited has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $15.88.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

