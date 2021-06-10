Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 90,242 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 157,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,577,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02. SOS Limited has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $15.88.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

