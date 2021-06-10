Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.11. 48,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.