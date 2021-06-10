Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $958,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

