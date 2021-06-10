EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,270. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

