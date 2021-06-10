Energycoin Reaches Market Cap of $108,128.12 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $108,128.12 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00026602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.