Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

TSE EMA opened at C$57.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.54. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

