Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,931,542 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.