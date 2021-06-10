ELYSIA Price Tops $0.0062 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $691,782.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,867,418,578 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

