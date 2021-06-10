Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $32,593,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.