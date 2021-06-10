Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

