Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Creative Planning grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,275,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

