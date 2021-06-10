Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $293.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $295.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

