Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.