Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,056,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

PSX opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

