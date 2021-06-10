Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

