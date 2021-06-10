Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 693,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.