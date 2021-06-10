Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 563 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.69. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.