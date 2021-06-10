Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.58. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.