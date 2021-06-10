Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 439 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

