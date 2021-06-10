Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 430 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.