Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 179 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

