Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665,283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 899,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,972. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

