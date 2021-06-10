Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-0.550 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.82. 1,760,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.