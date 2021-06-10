Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $366,835.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $366,835.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00062923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00197040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00201652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.01318595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,370.66 or 0.99450359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

