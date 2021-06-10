Edgeware Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $52.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.13 or 0.00865874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.23 or 0.08545036 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

