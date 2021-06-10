EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 726,077 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,589,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726,077 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions comprises approximately 2.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $314,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $16,073,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Univar Solutions by 23.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

