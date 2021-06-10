EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $1 Billion Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 7.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 12.20% of Berry Global Group worth $1,003,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

