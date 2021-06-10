easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 845 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 958.82 ($12.53) on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,974.52. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

