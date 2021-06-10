Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

