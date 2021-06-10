Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.60. 3,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,490 shares of company stock worth $12,554,765 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

