Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.60. 3,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.
Several research firms have recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36.
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,490 shares of company stock worth $12,554,765 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
