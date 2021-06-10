E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 1,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.93.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,299,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock worth $1,163,546. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

