E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,778 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG remained flat at $$14.06 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,313. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $758.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.32.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

