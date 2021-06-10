E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,308 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 35,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,804. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

