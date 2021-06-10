E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

