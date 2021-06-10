E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 981 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,128. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.