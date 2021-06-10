Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 168,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,742. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

